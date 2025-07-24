Rescuers recovered body of man killed in drone attack on Odesa. PHOTOS

Rescuers pulled the body of a man from the rubble after a drone attack on Odesa during the night of July 24.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa last night, a man was killed. Rescuers have just freed his body from under the rubble of a residential high-rise. The deceased was 32 years old. I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones," Kiper wrote.

Work continues to dismantle structural elements of the building.

Read more: Massive drone strike on Odesa: four injured, damage to seaports, transport hubs, residential areas, and buildings in the historic centre. PHOTOS

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that search and rescue operations have been completed, while dismantling of emergency structures is ongoing.

In total, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured in the 9-storey building as a result of the enemy attack.





At night, Russia struck at the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region, including seaports, transport hubs and residential areas. Logistics facilities, railway rolling stock, houses in the city and buildings in the historic centre were hit.