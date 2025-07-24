Massive drone strike on Odesa: four injured, damage to seaports, transport hubs, residential areas, and buildings in the historic centre. PHOTOS

At night, Russia struck at the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region - seaports, transport hubs, and residential areas.

Logistics facilities, railway rolling stock, houses in the city and buildings in the historic centre were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and Oleksiш Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

"Four local residents were injured in the attack. They were diagnosed with acoustic injuries and shrapnel injuries to the torso. Information about other possible victims is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

The attack caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-storey residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a petrol station, a two-storey building, and trade pavilions at the Privoz market were damaged.

There were also destructions in the residential sector, more than 60 private and apartment buildings. A kindergarten and social facilities in the central part of Odesa, including architectural monuments under UNESCO protection, were damaged.

According to Kuleba, the Russians targeted facilities that support the transport network. Grain warehouses, loading equipment, and administrative premises were damaged. Some equipment was destroyed. The infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia was also destroyed, with rolling stock destroyed, tracks and control systems damaged.

Read more on Censor.NET: The enemy launched a massive drone strike on Odesa: damage to civilian infrastructure, the Privoz market is on fire (updated). Photo report






























