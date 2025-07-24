Enemy launched massive drone strike on Odesa: civilian infrastructure damaged, Privoz market on fire. PHOTOS

On the night of 24 July, Russian invaders massively attacked Odesa with strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper.

"Despite the active work of air defence, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. There are a number of fires in the city. Currently, we know about the fire on two floors in a residential high-rise building, the roof of a two-storey building, trade pavilions and a petrol station," the statement said.

Damage to architectural monuments in the historic centre of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection, has been recorded.

As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out at the Privoz market, the State Emergency Service reported.

"Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror and are trying to save this place, which is so important for Odesa residents and every tourist, from fire," the SES said.

A 9-story residential building was also destroyed as a result of the Russian attack, leaving people living in apartments on floors 5 to 8 homeless, and burning houses on the 5th and 6th floors of one of the entrances.

There is a threat of structural collapse!

Rescuers evacuated 33 residents and rescued 5 who were trapped in their apartments.

