Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine - Air Force
On the evening of July 23, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Movement of attack UAVs
- UAV in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
Update on UAV movement
- UAV in eastern Chernihiv region, heading south/southwest.
- UAV in the Black Sea waters, heading west/northwest.
Update as of 00:59 a.m.
- UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading southwest.
- UAV in the western part of Kharkiv region, heading east.
- Several groups of UAVs in the Black Sea waters, constantly changing course.
- UAV in the western part of Odesa region, heading south.
Update as of 01:49 a.m.
- UAV in the western part of Sumy region, heading south.
- UAV in the eastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
- UAVs in the Black Sea waters, changing course to Odesa region.
