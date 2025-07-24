ENG
News Attack of drones
2 598 5

Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine - Air Force

shaheds

On the evening of July 23, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • UAV in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAV in eastern Chernihiv region, heading south/southwest.
  • UAV in the Black Sea waters, heading west/northwest.

Update as of 00:59 a.m.

  • UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading southwest.
  • UAV in the western part of Kharkiv region, heading east.
  • Several groups of UAVs in the Black Sea waters, constantly changing course.
  • UAV in the western part of Odesa region, heading south.

Update as of 01:49 a.m.

  • UAV in the western part of Sumy region, heading south.
  • UAV in the eastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
  • UAVs in the Black Sea waters, changing course to Odesa region.

Author: 

