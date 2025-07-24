Russians launch attack drones at Ukraine - Air Force

On the evening of July 23, Russian troops launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Movement of attack UAVs

UAV in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Update on UAV movement

UAV in eastern Chernihiv region, heading south/southwest.

UAV in the Black Sea waters, heading west/northwest.

Update as of 00:59 a.m.

UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading southwest.

UAV in the western part of Kharkiv region, heading east.

Several groups of UAVs in the Black Sea waters, constantly changing course.

UAV in the western part of Odesa region, heading south.

Update as of 01:49 a.m.

UAV in the western part of Sumy region, heading south.

UAV in the eastern part of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the Black Sea waters, changing course to Odesa region.

