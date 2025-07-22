DIU has revealed technical features of Russia’s new UAV. Most of parts are of Chinese origin

Ukrainian intelligence has released information on the details of a new Russian UAV, which the occupiers are currently using as a reconnaissance and decoy target to identify Ukrainian air defence positions and overload them.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, it can also carry a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

The drone has a delta-wing fuselage similar to the Shahed-136 ("Geranium-2"), but is much smaller. All components and assemblies are of Chinese origin.

"Almost half of them - a flight controller with autopilot, navigation modules and antennas, an airspeed sensor and a pitot tube - are from a Chinese company, CUAV Technology, which specialises in the research, development and production of system modules and applications for UAVs.

In October 2022, the company announced restrictions on the supply of its products to Ukraine and russia to prevent their use for military purposes. However, in 2023, the Russian Federation presented a vertical take-off UAV allegedly of its own design, which turned out to be a CUAV Technology product available on Aliexpress," the statement said.

In addition to CUAV products, the UAV uses a DLE (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.) engine and electronic ignition module, KST servos, a Razer FPV camera manufactured by Foxeer Technology, a Mayatech RFD900X data transmission module, a ReadyToSky video transmitter, a Hobbywing Technology power regulator, and an HRB Power battery.

The drone is also equipped with a Chinese copy of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module from RFDesign. Like the original model, the Chinese product is designed to transmit data over long distances (up to 40 km in line of sight, depending on the antenna).

This device allows to organise a data transmission channel from the drone to its ground station or from UAV to UAV, thus expanding reconnaissance capabilities.

The intelligence noted that DLE engines had previously been used by the Russians in "Gerbera" and "Parodya" UAVs, KST servos in Shahed-136 ("Geranium-2") and V2U UAVs, universal planning and correction modules, and aerial bombs.

