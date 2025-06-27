Russia is using Iranian-made "Shaheds" equipped with cameras and AI - DIU. PHOTOS

Ukrainian intelligence has released data on the Shahed-136 strike UAV of the new MS series.

"The drone was shot down by the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the Sumy region in June this year. The structure of the fuselage material, the design, and layout of the electronic units indicate that the UAV is Iranian-made. At the same time, certain changes and improvements may indicate that Russia and Iran are working together to modernise the Shaheds," the report said.

For example, this UAV is equipped with a high-speed Nvidia Jetson Orin minicomputer specialised for AI and video processing, as well as an infrared camera similar to the one previously announced by the occupiers.





Nvidia Jetson Orin is used by Russia in the V2U attack UAV. The purpose of the module is to receive information from the UAV's camera and compare it with downloaded models for additional targeting or automatic target selection. It can also be used as a scout.

Iran's Nasir jamming-proof satellite navigation system has also undergone some upgrades, and now has eight channels. The tested sample had a four-element antenna connected to Nasir, which is capable of receiving GPS signals in L1 and L5 bands. It is known about the use of an antenna with a circular arrangement of eight elements, similar to the Chinese ones that were previously identified in Russian-made shaheeds," the Defence Intelligence added.





The new "Shahed" also has a radio modem and a subsystem for video transmission, telemetry and/or group control.

The UAV is currently being tested and the results will be announced later.

"The above shows that the exchange of technologies between Iran and Russia is bilateral, and the result of their cooperation can go far beyond the Russian-Ukrainian war if Iran uses the experience of Russian developments in its destabilising actions in the Middle East," the intelligence officers concluded.

