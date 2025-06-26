Main Intelligence Directorate has released unique footage of domestic drones in action. VIDEO

Domestic drones are becoming a key tool in the hands of Ukrainian intelligence officers - thanks to the high-tech developments of our defence industry, military equipment, ammunition depots, air defence systems and enemy logistics are being destroyed both on the front line and in the deep rear.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, which released a video of Ukrainian UAVs, Censor.NET informs.

Strike drones perform combat missions to destroy enemy equipment and facilities, while reconnaissance drones provide critical data on the movement of manpower, changes in occupiers' positions and supply routes. Drones allow the military command to make decisions in real time.

Watch more: Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroyed four ZALA reconnaissance UAVs and one SuperCam in sky over Lyman region. VIDEO