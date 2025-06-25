904 2
Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroyed four ZALA reconnaissance UAVs and one SuperCam in sky over Lyman region. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attempting to maintain air superiority, but pilots of the "Signum" unit from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh are destroying Russian drones.
During combat operations, five enemy UAVs were shot down: four ZALA-type reconnaissance drones of Russian manufacture, capable of operating at high altitude, and one SuperCam — a key device used to detect our positions and adjust artillery fire, Censor.NET reports.
