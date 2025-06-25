1 424 4
Ukrainian forces strike 99 Russian troop concentration areas in one week. VIDEO
Ukrainian forces struck 99 concentration areas of Russian occupation troops in just one week.
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"From 19 to 25 June, the Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery of Ukraine’s Defence Forces hit 99 areas where enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment, ammunition depots, command posts, and other critical targets were concentrated," Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote.
