Occupier has lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into bushes while filming video for volunteers. VIDEO

The occupiers from the reconnaissance company of the 1st Tank Regiment of the Russian Army thanked their volunteers for the motorcycle in a peculiar way.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that after recording a speech for the video, one of the Russians, trying to show off the newly acquired vehicle, has lost control and drove it straight into the bushes.

