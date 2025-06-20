Two Russian motorcycle stormtroopers collided on field road. VIDEO
Two Russian motorcycle infantrymen failed to pass each other on a dirt road.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the clash was posted on social media.
"Head-on collision. The situation in the Russian motorcycle troops in the Pokrovsk direction of the front, Donetsk region," the commentary to the video reads.
