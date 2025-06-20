ENG
Russian military personnel ran over girl on pedestrian crossing in occupied Luhansk with truck. VIDEO from surveillance cameras

Russian soldiers in occupied Luhansk ran over a girl who was crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing with an "Ural" truck, killing her.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was recorded by a surveillance camera.

