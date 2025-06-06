ENG
Occupier on quad bike rams two fellow soldiers on motorcycle. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian soldier on a quad bike ramming into two fellow occupiers riding a motorcycle.

According to Censor.NET, the road incident occurred on the battlefield and was captured by a Ukrainian drone camera.

