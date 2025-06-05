ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10234 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment
3 552 7

Drone chases occupiers along "road of death" among destroyed Russian military equipment. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 25th separate airborne brigade eliminated an occupier who was trying to hide on the "road of death" among destroyed Russian equipment.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media. The drone's camera captures at least a dozen and a half destroyed enemy vehicles.

Read more: Heroism of 25th Sicheslav Brigade: How paratroopers held back Russia’s advance in Pokrovsk direction

Author: 

Russian Army (9317) elimination (5256) arms (866) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (54) drones (2463)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 