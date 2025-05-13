In early May 2025, Russian forces intensified offensive operations in the Pokrovsk direction in an attempt to break through toward the Dnipropetrovsk region by May 9. These plans were thwarted thanks to the actions of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Air Assault Brigade.

According to NV journalist Serhii Okuniev, who spent several days with the brigade’s soldiers, May 3 saw a record number of enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, Censor.NET reports.

Despite intense assaults, the paratroopers held their positions.

An officer from the Defense Forces, cited by the outlet, said the enemy was attempting to reach Dnipropetrovsk solely for propaganda purposes, sacrificing logistics and positions. However, due to the resilience of Ukrainian troops, these efforts did not achieve any strategic success.

"Any defense or offensive operation is a combination of firepower assets. It is true that drones offer significant advantages, but our artillery in 2025 is also proving to be highly effective," said the deputy battalion commander for artillery of the 25th Brigade, call sign Dnister.

NV’s journalist also witnessed the brigade’s artillery in action. During the extended time spent at the positions, the gun would fall silent for no more than 20–30 minutes. The enemy was attempting to advance toward Myrnohrad and beyond, pressing along a broad section of the frontline.

The 25th Separate Air Assault Brigade is one of the elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and also one of the oldest. Established in 1993, it has participated in international peacekeeping missions under the UN. In 2014, from the first days of Russian aggression, the "Twenty-Fifth" defended eastern Ukraine, and during the full-scale invasion, it took part in the liberation of Kharkiv region and held the line in some of the most difficult frontline sectors.

Following a significant deterioration of the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, paratroopers from the 25th Brigade were deployed to reinforce this section of the frontline. The unit’s area of responsibility includes both the defense of the city of Pokrovsk itself and control over several strategic zones surrounding it. In the spring of 2025, brigade fighters took part in counterattacks in the village of Kotlyne, where Russian forces were pushed back by several kilometers, as well as in the clearing of the village of Lysivka. These actions were of critical importance for the strategic defense of Pokrovsk.

Overall, throughout May, including the "record-setting" days in terms of the number of assaults, Russian forces managed to advance only a few hundred meters along various sections of the Pokrovsk direction. It can already be stated with confidence that the attempted breakthrough by May 9 has failed.

