Battles are currently ongoing in the village of Kotliarivka in the Pokrovsk direction, located near the border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Suspilne Donbas by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

Earlier, on May 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have captured Kotliarivka.

However, Khortytsia spokesman Viktor Trehubov clarified that, according to the latest available information, fighting is still ongoing in the village.

It is worth noting that the distance from the village of Kotliarivka to the Dnipropetrovsk region border is approximately three and a half kilometers. The distance from the local reservoir is less than three kilometers.

According to the DeepState analytical center, Russian forces occupied part of the village on May 5. Since then, the line of contact in this area has not changed.

On the DeepState map, this point of engagement is currently the closest to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region.

