"Truce" of Russian Federation: enemy stormed in Lyman, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Fighting continues at the frontline in Ukraine, despite Russia's statements about the beginning of the so-called "truce." There is no ceasefire on the contact line.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Trehubov during a telethon.

"The enemy is less active, there were no clashes in some areas in the morning, but there were active clashes in several areas. Therefore, we are not talking about any truce," he said.

According to the spokesman, the occupants' assault actions started at midnight in the Lyman, Vovchansk, Kramatorsk sectors, in particular in Chasiv Yar, as well as in the Toretsk area and in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors.

"That is why we can't talk about the ceasefire they declared, it is not visible at the front," added Trehubov.

The enemy is trying to conduct assaults near Pokrovsk

According to the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Russian troops are trying to conduct assault operations to the west and east of Pokrovsk, as well as to the south of the city.

Over the past day, 65 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk sector. But, according to Tregubov, this is less than on some days. Currently, the Pokrovsk direction is the most intense along the entire frontline.

"In principle, the Russians are not giving up their attempts to improve their tactical position around the city, or to cross the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka road to complicate communication between these two cities, or to enter the road towards Pavlohrad, or to somehow help the troops trying to reach the border of Dnipropetrovska oblast in the Novopavlivka direction, which they are failing to do. And, as they planned before May 9, they will not succeed," the spokesman said.

