Russian media report on start of "ceasefire"

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has officially announced a "truce" for Victory Day.

This was reported by Russian media, including TASS, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has begun the truce announced by Putin on the 80th anniversary of the Victory, which will last until 00:00 on 11 May," the statement said.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced a so-called "truce" for 8-10 May in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.