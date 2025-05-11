Enemy equipment destroyed near Novooleksandrivka - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Yesterday, on May 10, 2025, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried to conduct an assault in Vovchansk. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and retreated.

As noted, in the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Kamianka. The occupants continue to try to transfer personnel and equipment to the western bank of the Oskil River. Defense forces are stopping the enemy's movements.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy army tried to improve the tactical situation near Kopanky, Ridkodub, and Zelena Dolyna. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks.

According to the OSGT "Khortytsia", the enemy's offensive in the Siversk sector was neutralized near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders attacked our positions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Predtechyno, Bila Hora, Dachne, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. They were unsuccessful. The Defense Forces also repelled attacks near Zoria, Nova Poltavka, and Malynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defensive fortifications in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Lysivka, Novotoretske, Dachanske, Troitske, and Andriivka. In the direction of Novooleksandrivka, the enemy used a tank, two armored vehicles, and a buggy, which were destroyed as a result of our fire," the statement said.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, and Bahatyry. The units of the Defense Forces continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.