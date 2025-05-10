Enemy tried to break through defenses in area of ​​Kostiantynopole, Odradne, and Vesele in Novopavlivka direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, in the eastern sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Over the past day, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk. It was not successful.

In the Liman sector, the occupation army conducted offensives near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, and Lypove. The enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, and Verkhnekamianske. He suffered losses and retreated.

On the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of Bila Hora, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka, Malynivka, Hnativka, and Nova Poltavka, in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army continued to attack in the directions of Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promen, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Bohdanivka, Dachanske, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, and Andriivka. The tactical situation did not deteriorate.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders near Kostiantynopil, Odradne, and Vesele. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. An attack is repelled near Bahatyry and four motorcycles with personnel are destroyed. The defenders continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

Enemy losses per day

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" for 09.05.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 878;

tanks - 2;

armored combat vehicles - 1;

guns and mortars - 39;

air defense systems - 1;

electronic warfare equipment - 7;

automotive equipment - 74;

special equipment - 33;

UAV control points - 12;

shelters - 148;

ammunition depots - 5;

fuel and lubricant warehouses - 8.

