Since beginning of day, more than 50 clashes took place with enemy, Defence Forces respond to assault actions of Russian occupiers - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Despite the "truce" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, since the beginning of the day, Russian assault operations have taken place on almost all frontlines.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to LIGA.net by the spokesman for the OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn.

"I am forced to state only the fact that in the operational area of responsibility of the 'Khortytsia' operational and strategic group of troops, as of 11:30 a.m. today, more than 50 combat engagements with the enemy were recorded," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the invaders' assault actions took place in almost all frontline areas. However, the majority of combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the key areas of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

"In all cases, within the framework of the defensive operation, our defenders mirror all the challenges and threats of the Russian army that pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers," the military said.

As a reminder, Russian troops are adapting their assault operations to spring conditions in the Chasiv Yar area and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

