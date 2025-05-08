Enemy tried to break through defense in Vovchansk, tried to improve the tactical position in Kupiansk direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops near Vovchanske Khutory, but was unsuccessful. The invaders tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk using armored vehicles and vehicles. The defenders struck the column, which was detected in advance, with fire. The vehicles and troops were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy army unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation near Dvorichanske, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Kopanky, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy used armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles to attack in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske. Defense forces destroyed four armored vehicles, four buggies, and eleven motorcycles. More than thirty occupants were eliminated.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka, Nova Poltavka, Chasiv Yar, and Toretsk. They also repelled a motorized assault near Bila Hora, where four pieces of equipment were destroyed.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked our fortifications in the areas of Malynivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlynove, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Dachanske, Novosergiivka, Troitske, and Andriivka. The tactical situation did not deteriorate.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopol and Odradne. In the direction of Bahatyr, the enemy tried to break through on four motorcycles, which were destroyed along with the personnel. The units of the Defense Forces continue to hold back the attack, destroying the enemy's superior forces.