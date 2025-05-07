The enemy continues its offensive in the Lyman direction, trying to completely seize the dominant heights near the village of Nove.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, the seizure of this area will allow the enemy to cut off the logistics at our bridgehead behind Oskil, and then we will not be able to hold on to Borova or Kupiansk. The enemy's offensive could not be stopped, although additional forces and equipment were gradually being transferred to the area.

Butusov goes on to analyze the reasons for this situation:

1. The very weak reserves and replenishment began to arrive not when the brigade's combat orders were in place, but when almost all experienced infantrymen had already been wiped out in the fighting. That is, too little, too late. The reserves, instead of tightening combat formations and counterattacks, are forced to plug holes in the front where there are no more men.

2. The refusal of the AFU leadership to include the 66th Brigade in the 3rd Army Corps, although it is in the center of the corps' combat orders. This increases managerial chaos.

3. The command of the tactical group and the operational and tactical group of troops in the area are doing their best, objectively informing the country's leadership about the situation, but they do not receive the necessary number of forces to stabilize the front.

Butusov also analyzes how to save the lives of our people and stabilize the frontline.

1. The inclusion of the 66th and the newly formed 156th Brigades in the 3rd Corps will create a single organization at the tactical and operational level, and improve the interaction of infantry and drones. The breakthrough area cannot be closed by individual companies, systematic actions are needed.

2. Reserves and marching replenishment should be allocated not when a hole appears in the front, but when the front is still holding. After the basic training course, replenishment should be given at least a month to become coherent in a combat brigade.

3. Instead of threatening to dismiss brigadiers and combatants, commanders of the TG and OTG, the leadership of the Defense Forces should do what they are responsible for - plan defense operations and allocate the necessary forces in a timely manner. Such planning is virtually absent, and this is the main threat of losing Oskol, Kupiansk, and Borova.

"Who will be responsible if the frontline at Oskil, near Kupiansk and Borova falls?" the journalist asks.

