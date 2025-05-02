Russians are building up offensive capabilities in Lyman-Kupiansk direction, - NGU "Rubizh"

The Lyman-Kupiansk direction is one of the hottest on the frontline, and Russians are currently building up their offensive capabilities there.

According to Censor.NET, citing Espreso, this was stated by Dmytro Kozhubenko, a major of the National Guard of Ukraine, an officer of the planning section of the "Rubizh" brigade.

"The 'Rubizh' Brigade does not change its location. We continue to hold the defence in the Lyman sector. Accordingly, you can imagine the pressure our guys are under, as the Lyman-Kupiansk direction is one of the hottest. Unfortunately, according to the General Staff's reports, Russia has made some progress in this area," said Kozhubenko.

He added that the enemy has no success in the area of defence of the "Rubizh" brigade, as our defenders are standing bravely. But the situation remains difficult, as the enemy is throwing significant forces to break through our defences.

"Weather conditions also have an impact, the enemy is increasing its offensive capabilities. The ground is no longer sticky, and armoured vehicles can move freely. Leaves appear on the trees - this is additional camouflage for the enemy," he said.

It is also reported that operators of reconnaissance drones detect concentrations of enemy personnel, after which artillery and FPV drone operators work on these concentrations.

"We work on large and small targets, it doesn't matter. After all, any target is a threat to the lives of our servicemen," added Kozhubenko.

