Enemy is not giving up on attempts to capture Lyman. However, it seems that it no longer has enough forces - 63rd SMB

In the Liman direction, Russians are storming the positions of Ukrainian defenders without heavy equipment. Recently, they have been using mostly small groups.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Rostyslav Yashchyshyn, head of the communications department of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, on Army TV.

The military noted that recently the enemy has been using really small groups, even attempts to attack with 2-3 infantrymen have been recorded, sometimes one goes forward.

"They are 'equipped' with all the necessary means: they have backpacks, they have karimats, sleeping bags. That is something we have not seen before. They are trying to move as close as possible to our positions, gain a foothold there, wait for the approach of their other "tribesmen", and then try to attack in larger groups," said Yashchyshyn.

From time to time, stormtroopers from these groups wrap themselves in thermal jackets. For some reason, the Russians believe this hides them from drones.

"I don't know, it's just amazing. They are perfectly visible both at night and during the day in those raincoats. They do not hide from anything, but the Russians continue to stubbornly move forward. They think these are some kind of invisibility cloaks from Harry Potter, that they can cover themselves with them and not be seen. But on the contrary, thanks to these cloaks, they are much easier to spot for our drones," said the head of the communications department of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

