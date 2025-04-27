The statements made by Kremlin leader Putin and Chief of the Russian General Staff Gerasimov on 26 April regarding the seizure of the village of Gornal and the alleged "liberation of the Kursk region" do not correspond to the real situation.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

Thus, according to him, the village of Hornal is currently under the control of Ukrainian troops. Ukrainians also control most of the villages of Guievo and Oleshnya. In Belgorod region, Ukrainian troops control the village of Popivka.

Butusov noted that in general, the sanitary zone on the territory of the Russian Federation is approximately 30 square kilometres in size.

"This is not the first time that the Russian leadership has made false statements about the seizure of certain settlements.

Thus, the Russian troops are being forced to act "in advance" to justify the official statements made. So it is obvious that the meaty attacks on the sanitary zone in Kursk and Belgorod regions will intensify so that the front line matches the words of Putin, who now once again looks like a lying prankster," the journalist said.

He also noted that the Russian General Staff does not currently have any videos of the Gornal.