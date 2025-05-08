Russia has changed tactics of assaults near Chasiv Yar due to spring "greenery", - OTG "Luhansk"

Russian troops are adapting their assault operations to spring conditions in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

This was announced by the spokesman for the "Luhansk" operational and tactical group Dmytro Zaporozhets during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, with the onset of warm weather and the appearance of "greenery", the occupiers began to use the vegetation to cover the movement of small infantry groups. Now the assaults are more likely to take place in the morning, not at night, as it was before.

"As a rule, they try to move in small infantry groups of up to 4 people, accumulate and conduct assault actions in the direction of the positions of the Defence Forces," said Zaporozhets.

According to him, intelligence reports on the accumulation of enemy forces in the area of the Novyi neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar and near the village of Ivanivske. This is probably a preparation for new attacks. Zaporozhets suggests that the Russians are waiting for tactical successes in the Toretsk sector to launch an offensive towards Kostiantynivka.

