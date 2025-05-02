Russians are accumulating forces, equipment and ammunition near Chasiv Yar - OTG "Luhansk"

Russian invaders continue to accumulate manpower, military equipment, and ammunition near Chasiv Yar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", on the We-Ukraine TV channel.

"We are trying to get to the enemy in order to prevent them from doing this, to prevent the accumulation of at least BC. The level of training of the personnel is not yet known, as the enemy has not used them. But it is likely that it will be more trained personnel for assault operations using a small number of armored vehicles. And when this assault will take place is still unclear, for some reason the enemy is waiting, perhaps for a "truce" to continue logistics activities, that is, to complete the preparatory process for offensive actions," he said.

He also said that the barrier that prevents Russians from advancing in waves and using motorized vehicles is the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. There are only a small number of routes in the city area along which this equipment could move.

