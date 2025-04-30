Enemy builds up offensive capabilities near Chasiv Yar - 24th SMB

Despite significant losses, Russian troops are trying to storm Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. The situation can change several times a day.

This was stated by Ivan Petrychak, head of the communications department of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo, during the telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing ArmyInform.

According to him, the invaders have suffered huge losses, but are not retreating. From time to time, they use heavy equipment, trying to bring their infantrymen close to the positions. However, this equipment is on fire, and drones can detect its movements. So the occupiers sometimes actually go on assaults on foot. Sometimes even 10 kilometers.

"They try the effect of surprise from time to time. When small groups move around for a week, and then a large number of armored vehicles arrive at one point. The effect of surprise seems to give some result, but it does not, and the occupiers suffer losses," said the spokesman for the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Danylo.

He also noted that the occupiers are pulling up their reserves, increasing their offensive potential and applying pressure from all sides. Everything suggests that the occupiers have some plans for May 9.