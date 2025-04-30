Russian troops increase intensity of hostilities to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Syrskyi

Despite loud statements about their readiness to cease fire for the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of hostilities, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the lack of prospects in operational and tactical terms does not stop the enemy, he is stubbornly trying to break through the defence of our troops in this area and reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"To achieve this, every day the Russian command throws new units into battle, drives its military to their deaths, and reports on illusory successes and victories," Syrskyi said.

Watch more: Syrskyi: Nearly 155,000 Russian troops eliminated by Ukraine since start of year — every crime will be punished. VIDEO

In connection with this situation, the Commander-in-Chief devoted a day to working with our brigades holding defence in this particular area in order to resolve problematic issues and assist unit commanders in organising combat operations.

"During the work, I listened to the commanders in detail, made decisions on additional supply of ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and reserves. Particular emphasis was placed on unmanned combat systems.

Despite the constant onslaught and attempts to break through, the enemy is constantly suffering losses and retreating.

Fire damage is carried out to the full depth of the enemy's combat formations," he summarises.