Syrskyi: Nearly 155,000 Russian troops eliminated by Ukraine since start of year — every crime will be punished. VIDEO
In 2025, the Defence Forces units eliminated 154,530 Russian occupiers
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"There will be retribution for every crime. Every day, the Ukrainian army proves this by eliminating the occupiers along the entire frontline. "Since the beginning of the year alone, thanks to the professional efforts of all units of the Defense Forces, enemy losses in manpower have reached nearly 155,000 (154,530)," Syrskyi said.
