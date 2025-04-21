Enemy is trying to push us out of Kursk region and seize border areas of Sumy region – Syrskyi. PHOTO

Intense fighting is currently taking place in Sumy region in areas near the state border and in the Russian Federation.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"Following the order of their superiors, Russian troops are trying to drive us out of Kursk region and seize the border areas of Sumy region.

However, the implementation of the aggressor's plan is hampered by our units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which have once again thwarted the enemy's offensive in this area with their active actions," noted Syrskyi.

He also noted that he had planned to work in this area in order to understand in detail the state of affairs in the brigades that are defending there, to assist commanders in organising combat operations and resolve problematic issues.

The Commander-in-Chief met with brigade commanders, key staff officers, and heads of service branches. On site, he made all necessary decisions regarding combat operations and the replenishment of materiel and ammunition stocks.

According to him, they also discussed with commanders the prospects for development and further enhancement of the combat capabilities of Ukrainian forces, the implementation of modern technologies, and the expansion of the drone component across all brigade types.

"Only by outpacing the enemy in the use of high-tech weaponry, increasing both the quantity and quality of robotic platforms and remotely operated modules, and integrating artificial intelligence into our weapon systems will we be able to effectively eliminate a numerically superior adversary," he concluded.

