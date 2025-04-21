ENG
Our paratroopers captured nine Russian soldiers in Kursk region. VIDEO

Nine servicemen of the Russian army were captured by Ukrainian paratroopers and their allies in the Kursk region. The prisoners were provided with timely medical and psychological assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Airborne Forces Command.

"At first, they agreed to defend the illusory fantasies of the Kremlin dictatorial regime, but instead of dying ingloriously, they chose to be captured and surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers - another addition to the exchange fund of the Air Assault Troops in Kursk region," the statement said.

