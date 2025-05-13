ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12471 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
6 011 5

Russians have advanced in Toretsk and nearby settlements, - DeepState

Russians have advanced in Toretsk

Russian troops advanced in Toretsk and two other settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Romanivka and Novoolenivka," the statement said.

Read more: Russians not only imitated "truce", but also increased number of assaults - Deepstate. INFOGRAPHIC

Author: 

Donetsk region (4297) Toretsk (264) Bakhmutskyy district (385) Kramatorskyy district (474) Novoolenivka (2) Romanivka (5) war in Ukraine (3500) DeepState (217)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 