Russians have advanced in Toretsk and nearby settlements, - DeepState
Russian troops advanced in Toretsk and two other settlements in Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced in Toretsk, near Romanivka and Novoolenivka," the statement said.
