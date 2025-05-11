Russians not only imitated "truce", but also increased number of assaults - Deepstate. INFOGRAPHICS

Deepstate analysts emphasize that the unilateral "truce" declared by Russia did not take place, and the occupiers, on the contrary, increased their assault operations.

As noted, this is evidenced by the data of the enemy's assault actions during the so-called "truce" from May 8 to 10.

On these days, the Russians conducted 193, 196, and 161 assault operations, respectively.

"For comparison, in April, the average daily activity was 155 attacks per day, which looks not just like an imitation of a truce, but like an increase in efforts to support the false statements of their military and political leadership," Deepstate emphasized.

It is also noted that there was no ceasefire in almost all areas: "There were isolated incidents and that's it."

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has announced a so-called "truce" for May 8-10 in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day truce on May 9 and insists on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.