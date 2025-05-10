Complete ceasefire for at least 30 days should begin on 12 May, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there should be a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire on land, sea and air from 12 May. This is what the Coalition of the Willing demands from Russia.

He said this at a press conference following the results of the Coalition of the Willing, Censor.NET reports.

"A full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days should begin on Monday, 12 May. We demand this from Russia together. We know that the United States supports us in this. Unconditional ceasefire means no conditions," the Head of State stressed.

Zelenskyy added that the ceasefire should last 30 days to give diplomacy a chance, and during this time, work will focus on defining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace."

He also spoke about the call he made to Trump today.

"Our partners are in constant communication with Washington. We have just spoken to Trump together and agreed on our common view and our further actions. A complete and unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for refusal is very necessary," the President of Ukraine noted.

At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that London and Washington would increase military aid to Ukraine if Putin refused to cease fire.