U.S. hopes Ukraine and Russia will agree to 30-day ceasefire – White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a proposed 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia during a phone call on May 8.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing.

She commented on yesterday's conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump.

"It was a good call, and they also discussed, of course, the ceasefire proposal from President Trump — a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which, as we know, is supported by Europe. And we hope both countries will agree to it," Leavitt stated.

