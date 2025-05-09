Recently, we have had very active and productive communication with United States – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is engaged in active negotiations with the United States.

He made the statement in an address to the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), according to Censor.NET.

"Lately, we have had very active communication with the United States — and not just active, but truly positive and productive. We are working together to achieve a ceasefire — one that is reliable, lasting, and at least 30 days long. Ukraine is ready," the president said.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that he had spoken with Trump.

"We are all in contact, and our teams are working together — as they should. We all share the view that there must be a full ceasefire. And if Russia tries to prolong the war, sanctions must be strengthened — especially if they violate the ceasefire once it begins. The United States and all of you in Europe know what hits Russia the hardest, what actually makes Moscow reconsider and think about peace. Moscow must agree to a ceasefire, because only then can real peace begin. Diplomacy needs silence," the president added.

