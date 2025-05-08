Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss next steps for Ukraine’s EU accession

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

The two leaders discussed the next steps toward Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Zelensky stressed the importance of swiftly opening the negotiating clusters and removing any obstacles along the way.

"President von der Leyen welcomed the ratification of the US–Ukraine Economic Partnership Agreement by the Verkhovna Rada. We also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts in concert with the US, the EU, and our European partners on the path to a just and lasting peace. An unconditional, genuine, and at least 30-day ceasefire is necessary to advance real peace efforts. This is our shared position. I thank the European Union for its support," the president said.