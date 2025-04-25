ENG
Occupier in truck hit pedestrian on pedestrian crossing in occupied Makiivka. VIDEO

An occupier in a truck hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was recorded by street surveillance cameras.

