Occupier in truck hit pedestrian on pedestrian crossing in occupied Makiivka. VIDEO
An occupier in a truck hit a pedestrian on a pedestrian crossing in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the accident was recorded by street surveillance cameras.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password