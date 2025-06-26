ENG
Prymary unit drones of DIU hit 5 enemy air defense systems in Crimea. VIDEO

Drones from the "Prymary (Phantoms)" special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) continue to systematically weaken the Russian air defense system in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows combat operations targeting critical and expensive components of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system.

The reconnaissance strikes hit:

  • two multifunctional 92N2E command radars;

  • two 91N6E detection radars;

  • the S-400 missile launcher.

"Radars are the ‘eyes’ of the enemy’s air defense system. Without them, air defense complexes become combat ineffective," the DIU emphasized.

