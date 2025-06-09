Russia is transferring new military equipment from Crimea to Kursk region, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Russian troops carried out a large-scale transfer of military equipment and personnel from the temporarily occupied Crimea to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported on a telegram by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, this was the largest transfer in the last six months and the first of its kind since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In particular, over the weekend, convoys of equipment were moving through Mariupol towards Novoazovsk and from there to Taganrog. At least 10 self-propelled artillery systems in "new" condition, more than 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition, and one air defence system were spotted.

According to the Centre, this equipment is subsequently transferred to the railway for further transfer to the Kursk region of Russia, i.e. in the direction of the Sumy region of Ukraine.

Andriushchenko noted that the supply of new self-propelled artillery systems from Crimea is particularly significant, which may indicate changes in logistics or strategic distribution of Russian army reserves.

