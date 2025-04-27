ENG
Russians are turning occupied Crimea into zone of continuous surveillance, - NRC

The situation in Crimea

In the occupied Crimea, Russians are tightening total control over civilians.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"An "intelligent video surveillance system" is being launched on the temporarily occupied peninsula, which will be transferred to the control of the security forces. Under the pretext of "security," the Russians are strengthening total control over civilians," the statement said.

It is noted that the system will collect video, analyze it and transmit it to the enemy's special services.

"Crimea is increasingly becoming an open-air concentration camp," the NRC emphasized.

