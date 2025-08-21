"Flamingo" missile successfully tested. Mass production will be launched in December-February - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that mass production of the Flamingo rocket will begin in Ukraine in late 2025 or early 2026.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Babel, the head of state made this statement during a meeting with journalists.

He confirmed that successful tests of the new missile have already taken place. Zelenskyy called it "the most successful" of all Ukrainian weapons currently in service.

The president said he could not disclose details about the missile program until Ukraine had hundreds of missiles ready for use.

"We will have more of them by December. And by the end of December or in January-February, there should be mass production. We need to look at the success of the trials and the funding for this program," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had unveiled the Flamingo long-range missile with a range of 3,000 km.

Read more: We hope for US reaction if Russia refuses bilateral meeting of leaders - Zelenskyy