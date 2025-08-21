We hope for US reaction if Russia refuses bilateral meeting of leaders - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting the US response if Putin refuses to hold a bilateral meeting between the leaders.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne, the head of state said this during a meeting with journalists.

The president was asked whether there had been direct contact with Russia regarding a meeting with dictator Putin.

"We hope that America will respond. Because they themselves say: 'OK. Then bilateral, then trilateral, and Putin will agree to that.' He has to agree, because if one of the parties does not want to end this war, America will respond. We want this war to end, and we are clearly demonstrating that. So now it's up to the Russian side to take a step," he replied.

According to Zelenskyy, European partners and Ukraine would like to hold such a meeting in a "neutral" European country, such as Switzerland or Austria.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that Putin had agreed to a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov does not confirm that Putin has agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

