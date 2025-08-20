Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, either now or in the future.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET. They believe that this is the Kremlin's way of lowering expectations.

Journalists probably came to this conclusion after Kremlin adviser Yuriy Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump had agreed on "the possibility of raising the level of representatives" in the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later noted that Russia was not abandoning any of the formats for negotiations, but that a meeting at the highest level would require careful preparation.

Analysts emphasize that for the Kremlin, a meeting with Zelenskyy would mean recognizing the Ukrainian president as the legitimate leader of a country that Russian propaganda has portrayed for years as a "puppet of the West."

