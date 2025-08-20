Vance, Rubio and Witkoff coordinate work on Zelenskyy and Putin meeting, - White House

Vice President J. D. Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff are involved in preparing the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was announced by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to Censor.NET.

She noted that "preparations" for this meeting "are currently in progress". The White House spokeswoman added that US Vice President J. D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "are continuing to coordinate with Russia and Ukraine to make this happen as soon as possible".

Read more: White House confirmed that Putin had agreed to meet with Zelenskyy

However, Leavitt did not say where the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin might take place, noting that "many options" were being considered.

During the press conference, the White House spokeswoman also commented on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine. She stressed that "American troops will not be on the ground," but noted that the United States could "help coordinate" with European allies.

Read more: Switzerland will grant Putin immunity if he comes to meet with Zelenskyy - Foreign Ministry