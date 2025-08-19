Switzerland will grant Putin immunity if he comes to meet with Zelenskyy - Foreign Ministry

Switzerland promises to grant Russian dictator Vladimir Putin immunity from prosecution if he visits the country for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to France24, this was stated by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

It is well known that Switzerland ratified the Rome Statute and is a member of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Putin.

Read more: Corruption in drone procurement: Servant of People MP Kuznietsov arrested with bail set at UAH 8 million

The minister recalled that last year the Swiss government established rules for granting immunity to persons subject to international arrest warrants.

"If this person is coming to a peace conference and not for private reasons," Cassis clarified.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and dictator Putin should take place in one of the European countries. He is in favor of Geneva, Switzerland, as the venue.