White House confirmed that Putin had agreed to meet with Zelenskyy
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
This was announced at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, according to Censor.NET.
A journalist asked Leavitt whether Putin had agreed to meet directly with Zelenskyy, to which the spokeswoman replied in the affirmative.
We would like to remind you that French President Emmanuel Macron believes that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin should take place in one of the European countries. He advocates for Geneva, Switzerland, as the venue.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Zelenskyy and Putin may meet in Hungary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password