Zelenskyy appoints Tochytskyi as Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to Council of Europe

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, according to Censor.NET.

"Appoint TOCHYTSKYI Mykola Stanislavovych as Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe," the decree reads.

Tochytskyi replaces Borys Tarasyuk in the post.

In 2021, Tochytskyi was appointed Deputy Foreign Minister under Dmytro Kuleba, a position he held until April 2024. He was then named Deputy Head of the Presidential Office under Andriy Yermak.

Later, he was appointed Minister of Culture.

Following the government’s resignation in July 2025, Tochytskyi left the post.

